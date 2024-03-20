Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

