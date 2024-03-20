W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

