VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in February

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDC. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth $1,608,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,158.04 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $61.07.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -5,099.29%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

