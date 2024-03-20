Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.56% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $977,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $185.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $193.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day moving average of $163.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.