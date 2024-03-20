Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,159 shares of company stock valued at $36,112,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.