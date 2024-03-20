The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. GAP's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE GPS opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth about $915,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,522. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

