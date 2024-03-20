Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Decreases By 6.5%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,475 shares of company stock worth $585,990 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.