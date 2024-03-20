Sammaad Shams Sells 13,469 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NextNav Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in NextNav during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.