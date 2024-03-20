Sammaad Shams Sells 13,469 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NextNav Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in NextNav during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

