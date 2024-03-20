Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Issued By Zacks Research

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the retailer will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $168.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

