Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for HEICO Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE HEI opened at $190.69 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day moving average of $174.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

