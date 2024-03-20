Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Issued By Zacks Research

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

