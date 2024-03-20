Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of AAON worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,723,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

