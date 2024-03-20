Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

