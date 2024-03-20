Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 517,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,705,000 after purchasing an additional 118,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

