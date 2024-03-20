Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,351 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth $19,309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $13,939,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $77.63.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

