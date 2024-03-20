NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.27.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.34. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

