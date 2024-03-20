NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Reduced by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 5.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $721.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.27.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

