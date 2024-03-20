Neurogene Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($4.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Neurogene in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will earn ($4.15) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.58) per share.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on NGNE. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Neurogene Stock Up 20.0 %

NGNE stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $45.52.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.