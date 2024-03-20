National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.84. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.31.

Shares of DOO opened at C$83.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.85. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

