MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,667 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

