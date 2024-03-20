Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

