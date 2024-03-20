Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLR opened at $141.74 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

