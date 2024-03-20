Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after buying an additional 30,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CI opened at $352.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $354.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

