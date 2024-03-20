Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $290,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

