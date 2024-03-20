Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $241.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

