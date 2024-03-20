Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 200,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 385,630 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

