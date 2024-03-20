Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $213.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

