Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.27.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

