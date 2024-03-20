Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

