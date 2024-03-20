GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 258 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

NVDA opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.