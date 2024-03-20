Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 70 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.83.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $268.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.48 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

