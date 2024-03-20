FY2025 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Lifted by Analyst

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,269,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

