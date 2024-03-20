FY2025 EPS Estimates for Corus Entertainment Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a report released on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$369.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$371.50 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

