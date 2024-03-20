Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Hold Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

FUSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

