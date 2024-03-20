Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUSN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

FUSN stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $10,405,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

