Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 99.1 %

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Further Reading

