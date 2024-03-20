First Hawaiian Bank Buys 5,630 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,080 shares of company stock worth $5,135,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

