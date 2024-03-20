Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 177,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envirotech Vehicles

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $2,078,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Envirotech Vehicles by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Envirotech Vehicles by 91.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EVTV opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Envirotech Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.77.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

