EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $79.46 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About EnerSys

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.