Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 221.50 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,073. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Elastic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after acquiring an additional 409,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

