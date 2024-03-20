Edison Inv. Res Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

