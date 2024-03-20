Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 25,428 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

INTC stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

