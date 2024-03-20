Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,455 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

