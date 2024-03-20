Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

