Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

