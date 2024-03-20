Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.74 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

