Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 16,078 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 700.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,702,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day moving average is $233.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $181.51 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

