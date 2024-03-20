Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

