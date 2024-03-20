Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

CB opened at $258.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,141,945. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

