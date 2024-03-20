Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,791 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

